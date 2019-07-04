Analysts Set Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) PT at $14.38

Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.38.

JAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Jagged Peak Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 price objective on Jagged Peak Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Jagged Peak Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Jagged Peak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Williams Capital initiated coverage on Jagged Peak Energy in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $67,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 460,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,615.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Kleckner sold 4,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $44,725.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 270,821 shares in the company, valued at $2,949,240.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,507 shares of company stock worth $319,923 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Jagged Peak Energy by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,347 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 778.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,780 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 1,090.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,566 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 13,342 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 396.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 21,298 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 17,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,353 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JAG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.43. 1,020,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,003. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.66. Jagged Peak Energy has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Jagged Peak Energy had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jagged Peak Energy will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jagged Peak Energy

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells.

