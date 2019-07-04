Analysts Set Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Target Price at $50.50

Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th.

ADM traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $41.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,417,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526,705. Archer Daniels Midland has a fifty-two week low of $37.77 and a fifty-two week high of $52.06. The firm has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.16). Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other news, CFO Ray G. Young purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.76 per share, with a total value of $256,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 23,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.30 per share, with a total value of $1,000,691.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 569,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,075,129.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 13,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 20,129 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

