Analysts Set $7.75 Price Target for NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNR)

NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNR) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the five brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $7.75 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.27 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given NCI Building Systems an industry rank of 15 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

CNR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.83. 225,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,354. NCI Building Systems has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $21.60.

NCI Building Systems, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair & remodel construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment manufactures and distributes lines of metal products for the nonresidential construction markets.

