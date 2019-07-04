Analysts Set $21.75 Target Price for 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY)

Shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s rating score has improved by 44.3% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $21.75 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given 1st Constitution Bancorp an industry rank of 148 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have weighed in on FCCY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. DA Davidson upgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill began coverage on 1st Constitution Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:FCCY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.17. 3,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,253. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.68. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $23.45. The company has a market cap of $157.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $13.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.18 million. Analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCCY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in 1st Constitution Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 366,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 15,829 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

