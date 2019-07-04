Analysts Expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Will Post Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) will announce earnings per share of $1.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21. East West Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $404.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.11 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 35.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,643,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 51.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,490,000 after buying an additional 173,633 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $482,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 231.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.7% during the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.74. 331,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,205. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.62. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $68.09.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

