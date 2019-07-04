Analysts Expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $939.88 Million

Brokerages expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to report $939.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $897.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $965.60 million. Cinemark reported sales of $889.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year sales of $3.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $714.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.51 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNK. ValuEngine lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush set a $46.00 price target on shares of Cinemark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NYSE:CNK traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.40. The company had a trading volume of 751,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,255. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.84. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $34.03 and a 52 week high of $43.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Cinemark’s payout ratio is currently 74.32%.

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 4,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $173,419.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,943,323. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cinemark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,654,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,061,000 after purchasing an additional 340,563 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,183,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,263,000 after acquiring an additional 494,773 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,185,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,368,000 after acquiring an additional 566,923 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,357,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,283,000 after acquiring an additional 23,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,287,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,470,000 after acquiring an additional 171,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

