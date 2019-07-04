Analysts Anticipate Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Three analysts have provided estimates for Shopify’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is $0.12. Shopify reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Shopify will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.44. Shopify had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $320.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $190.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.92.

SHOP traded up $1.37 on Thursday, reaching $313.33. The company had a trading volume of 966,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,692. Shopify has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $338.94. The company has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of -513.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 12.56 and a quick ratio of 12.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 328.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 8,100.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

