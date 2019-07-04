AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Receives $73.15 Average Target Price from Analysts

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.15.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVAV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AeroVironment from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 15,987 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $1,051,944.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,362.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 13,792 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.17, for a total transaction of $816,072.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,343.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,351 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,505 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,704,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,852,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $261,777,000 after purchasing an additional 164,034 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 432.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 92,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 75,488 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 12.6% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 376,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,763,000 after purchasing an additional 42,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 12.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 376,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,751,000 after purchasing an additional 41,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,958. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.55. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $53.90 and a 1 year high of $121.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. AeroVironment had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

