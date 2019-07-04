Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.91.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho restated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADMS. Broadfin Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 2,614,468 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,044 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 66,026 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,064,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,633,000 after purchasing an additional 174,844 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 145,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 11,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADMS traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $5.98. 133,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,739. The firm has a market cap of $164.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.19. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $29.49.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 122.40% and a negative net margin of 291.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.