Access National (NASDAQ:ANCX) & Ottawa Savings Bancorp (NASDAQ:OTTW) Head to Head Analysis

Access National (NASDAQ:ANCX) and Ottawa Savings Bancorp (NASDAQ:OTTW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Access National pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Ottawa Savings Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Access National pays out 38.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Access National and Ottawa Savings Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Access National $143.74 million 3.46 $35.38 million $1.76 13.41 Ottawa Savings Bancorp $13.38 million 3.26 $1.99 million N/A N/A

Access National has higher revenue and earnings than Ottawa Savings Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Access National and Ottawa Savings Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Access National 0 1 3 0 2.75 Ottawa Savings Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Access National presently has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.54%. Given Access National’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Access National is more favorable than Ottawa Savings Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.2% of Access National shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of Ottawa Savings Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of Access National shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Ottawa Savings Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Access National and Ottawa Savings Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Access National 24.62% 8.49% 1.26% Ottawa Savings Bancorp 13.91% 3.63% 0.68%

Risk and Volatility

Access National has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ottawa Savings Bancorp has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Access National beats Ottawa Savings Bancorp on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Access National

Access National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Access National Bank that provides credit, deposit, mortgage, and wealth management services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and associated individuals primarily in the greater Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Area. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Wealth Management. It offers checking, savings/money market, sweep, and zero balance accounts; investment management, financial planning, lockbox payment processing, payroll, and retirement account services, as well as certificates of deposit, qualified and employer sponsored retirement plans, and overnight investments; and loan products, including residential mortgage, asset secured, business investment, construction, and lot and land loans. In addition, the company provides lending products, such as accounts receivable lines of credit and collection; growth capital term loans; partner buyout funding; business acquisition, franchise, and equipment financing, as well as debt re-financing; and commercial mortgage and construction, and SBA preferred lender loans. The company operates from 15 banking centers located in Chantilly, Tysons, Reston, Leesburg, Manassas, Arlington, Alexandria, Ashburn, Gainesville, Marshall, Middleburg, Purcellville, Richmond, and Warrenton in Virginia. Access National Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Ottawa Savings Bancorp

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificate, and various retirement accounts. It also provides one-to-four family residential, multi-family and non-residential real estate, commercial, and construction loans; and consumer loans comprising auto, share, and personal unsecured loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. The company was formerly known as Ottawa Savings Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Illinois.

