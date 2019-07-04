ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ (ACAD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ACAD. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. BidaskClub downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.31.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $27.19 on Monday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $28.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 2.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.58.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.93 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a negative net margin of 116.10%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 20,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

