Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) Upgraded at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $59.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Acacia Communications from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Acacia Communications to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acacia Communications from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Acacia Communications in a report on Sunday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Acacia Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acacia Communications currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.14.

NASDAQ:ACIA opened at $49.59 on Monday. Acacia Communications has a 52 week low of $31.42 and a 52 week high of $62.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 330.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.71.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Acacia Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acacia Communications will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christian J. Rasmussen sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $561,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benny P. Mikkelsen sold 8,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $449,807.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 149,411 shares of company stock valued at $7,440,713. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACIA. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Acacia Communications by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 12,278 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Acacia Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Acacia Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Acacia Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Acacia Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,624,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

