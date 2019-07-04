Acacia Communications’ (ACIA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Northland Securities currently has a $65.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Acacia Communications in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a buy rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Acacia Communications from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Acacia Communications from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.60 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Acacia Communications has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.14.

ACIA stock opened at $49.59 on Monday. Acacia Communications has a one year low of $31.42 and a one year high of $62.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 330.60, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.39.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Acacia Communications will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Acacia Communications news, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $29,709.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 9,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $511,547.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,411 shares of company stock valued at $7,440,713 over the last 90 days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Acacia Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Acacia Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Acacia Communications by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Acacia Communications by 1,121.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Acacia Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

