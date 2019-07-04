ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 18 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 18 price objective on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 21 price objective on ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 18 price objective on ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 24 price objective on ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 24 price objective on ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 20.50 price objective on ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 23.01.

ABB has a 52-week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52-week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

