$94.25 Million in Sales Expected for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) will report sales of $94.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exponent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $93.89 million to $94.60 million. Exponent posted sales of $95.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Exponent will report full year sales of $381.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $380.70 million to $381.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $406.38 million, with estimates ranging from $406.25 million to $406.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXPO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Exponent in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.38. 71,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,509. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 0.44. Exponent has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

In other Exponent news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $102,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,212 shares in the company, valued at $182,827.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in Exponent by 580.9% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Exponent during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Exponent during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Exponent by 961.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exponent during the first quarter worth about $90,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

