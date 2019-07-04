$70.48 Million in Sales Expected for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) will report $70.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.05 million and the highest is $72.90 million. The Hackett Group posted sales of $75.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full year sales of $275.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $267.45 million to $284.24 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $279.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $62.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.99 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

HCKT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barrington Research set a $22.00 price objective on The Hackett Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Hackett Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,668,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,716,000 after buying an additional 1,051,127 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,741,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,884,000 after buying an additional 8,701 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,619,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,591,000 after buying an additional 11,873 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 27.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,092,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,264,000 after buying an additional 237,597 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,455,000 after buying an additional 9,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.73. The company had a trading volume of 32,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,055. The company has a market cap of $494.57 million, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.82. The Hackett Group has a one year low of $15.16 and a one year high of $22.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from The Hackett Group’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.96%.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

