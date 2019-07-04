4NEW Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $45,761.00 (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 4th. In the last week, 4NEW has traded 24% lower against the dollar. One 4NEW token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood, LATOKEN, BitForex and IDEX. 4NEW has a total market capitalization of $99,306.00 and approximately $45,761.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00293439 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $196.87 or 0.01772410 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00032920 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00154107 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000632 BTC.

About 4NEW

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,613,736 tokens. The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

4NEW Token Trading

4NEW can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cobinhood, Hotbit, LATOKEN, Exrates and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

