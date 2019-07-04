$49.89 Million in Sales Expected for Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) will post sales of $49.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Irhythm Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.13 million and the lowest is $49.66 million. Irhythm Technologies reported sales of $35.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies will report full-year sales of $208.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $203.20 million to $210.87 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $273.97 million, with estimates ranging from $268.90 million to $283.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Irhythm Technologies.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.31% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The company had revenue of $47.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Irhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

In other Irhythm Technologies news, Director Merz Cathleen Noel Bairey sold 1,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $92,367.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,681.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin M. King sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,868,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 574.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 12,128 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 116,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 29,801 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IRTC stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.05. The company had a trading volume of 105,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,577. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Irhythm Technologies has a one year low of $58.99 and a one year high of $98.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.30 and a beta of 1.72.

Irhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

