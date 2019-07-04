$4.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) will report $4.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Paypal’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.35 billion. Paypal reported sales of $3.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paypal will report full year sales of $18.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.96 billion to $18.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $21.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.67 billion to $21.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Paypal.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.71.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 13,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $1,514,065.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,770 shares in the company, valued at $13,240,052.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $3,332,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 523,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,191,274.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,714 shares of company stock valued at $19,911,348. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Paypal by 605.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter worth about $560,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter worth about $474,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Paypal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,836,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its position in shares of Paypal by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 17,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Paypal stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,288,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,420,286. Paypal has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $119.95. The stock has a market cap of $138.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.74, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.39.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

