3i Group plc (LON:III) Insider Purchases £154.56 in Stock

3i Group plc (LON:III) insider Kevin Dunn purchased 14 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,104 ($14.43) per share, for a total transaction of £154.56 ($201.96).

Kevin Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Kevin Dunn sold 33,508 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,055 ($13.79), for a total value of £353,509.40 ($461,922.64).

On Friday, May 31st, Kevin Dunn purchased 14 shares of 3i Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,060 ($13.85) per share, for a total transaction of £148.40 ($193.91).

On Tuesday, April 30th, Kevin Dunn purchased 14 shares of 3i Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,080 ($14.11) per share, for a total transaction of £151.20 ($197.57).

Shares of III stock opened at GBX 1,158.50 ($15.14) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,066.18. The company has a current ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40. 3i Group plc has a one year low of GBX 7.95 ($0.10) and a one year high of GBX 1,134 ($14.82).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a GBX 20 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $15.00. 3i Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.24%.

Separately, Numis Securities boosted their price target on 3i Group from GBX 1,265 ($16.53) to GBX 1,360 ($17.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

