$3.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) to report $3.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.87 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.93 billion. Freeport-McMoRan posted sales of $5.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full year sales of $15.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.86 billion to $15.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $15.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.94 billion to $16.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group set a $14.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $14.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

Shares of FCX stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.31. 9,052,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,254,795. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard C. Adkerson acquired 172,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $1,744,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Harry M. Iv Conger sold 155,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $1,629,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 416,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,376,174.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 154,818,850 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,155,078,000 after buying an additional 5,375,340 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 32,070,928 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $413,394,000 after buying an additional 738,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,269,503 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $218,954,000 after buying an additional 959,745 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,644,052 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $266,103,000 after buying an additional 93,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,149,506 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $156,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,747 shares during the period. 72.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

