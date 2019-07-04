$285.44 Million in Sales Expected for Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) will post sales of $285.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Antero Midstream’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $278.46 million and the highest is $292.40 million. Antero Midstream reported sales of $33.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 761.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Midstream will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Antero Midstream.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.11). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $265.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

In related news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $263,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yorktown Viii Associates Llc sold 1,825,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $23,020,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Antero Midstream by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 236.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 36,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 7,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 239,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after buying an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AM stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.81. 2,396,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,252,712. Antero Midstream has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $19.82. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.28.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

