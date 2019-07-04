$2.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to post earnings of $2.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.66. Teleflex posted earnings per share of $2.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full year earnings of $11.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $11.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $12.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $13.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $613.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on TFX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.00.

NYSE:TFX traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $333.30. The stock had a trading volume of 140,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,210. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $310.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Teleflex has a one year low of $226.02 and a one year high of $337.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.74%.

In related news, VP Karen Boylan sold 1,149 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.22, for a total value of $382,869.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,280.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.14, for a total transaction of $55,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,235.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,949 shares of company stock worth $16,997,854. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

