$2.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) to post earnings per share of $2.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.07. SBA Communications posted earnings of $1.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th.
On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full year earnings of $8.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.19 to $8.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.88 to $9.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow SBA Communications.
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($1.66). SBA Communications had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $493.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.
In other news, Director Brian C. Carr sold 700 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total value of $144,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,835. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,759 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $1,388,974.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,880 shares in the company, valued at $14,976,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,978 shares of company stock worth $14,787,645 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 428.1% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,636,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,689,000 after buying an additional 2,947,789 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,035,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,598,000 after buying an additional 68,669 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,108,000 after buying an additional 80,550 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in SBA Communications by 24.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,280,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,703,000 after buying an additional 253,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 3,456.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,612,000 after buying an additional 1,210,162 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SBAC traded up $3.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $234.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,572. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $146.13 and a twelve month high of $236.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.67. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67.
SBA Communications Company Profile
SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.
