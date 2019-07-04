$2.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) to post earnings per share of $2.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.07. SBA Communications posted earnings of $1.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full year earnings of $8.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.19 to $8.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.88 to $9.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($1.66). SBA Communications had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $493.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SBAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $189.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.91.

In other news, Director Brian C. Carr sold 700 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total value of $144,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,835. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,759 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $1,388,974.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,880 shares in the company, valued at $14,976,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,978 shares of company stock worth $14,787,645 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 428.1% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,636,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,689,000 after buying an additional 2,947,789 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,035,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,598,000 after buying an additional 68,669 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,108,000 after buying an additional 80,550 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in SBA Communications by 24.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,280,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,703,000 after buying an additional 253,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 3,456.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,612,000 after buying an additional 1,210,162 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBAC traded up $3.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $234.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,572. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $146.13 and a twelve month high of $236.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.67. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

