$178.65 Million in Sales Expected for J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) will post $178.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for J.Jill’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $177.15 million to $181.40 million. J.Jill posted sales of $179.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that J.Jill will report full-year sales of $698.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $696.00 million to $701.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $714.49 million, with estimates ranging from $711.39 million to $720.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for J.Jill.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). J.Jill had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JILL. ValuEngine raised shares of J.Jill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet raised shares of J.Jill from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.78.

In other news, major shareholder Investors Ltd. Towerbrook purchased 140,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.78 per share, with a total value of $249,212.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director P. Kelly Mooney purchased 16,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,106.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,398.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 898,562 shares of company stock worth $1,502,729 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JILL. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in J.Jill by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,488,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after buying an additional 423,800 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in J.Jill by 160.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 16,883 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 18,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 26,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 23,775 shares in the last quarter. 34.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JILL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.07. The company had a trading volume of 468,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,753. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.40. J.Jill has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $9.39.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery.

