$14.50 Million in Sales Expected for Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) will announce sales of $14.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.13 million and the lowest is $14.16 million. Community Healthcare Trust posted sales of $12.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year sales of $59.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $56.22 million to $62.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $70.88 million, with estimates ranging from $58.43 million to $80.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 1.45%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHCT. Sandler O’Neill cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.05 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Healthcare Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.84.

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,366. The stock has a market cap of $760.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.43. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $40.65.

In other Community Healthcare Trust news, Director Horn R. Lawrence Van sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $152,960.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,627.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHCT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 16,087 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,853,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,252,000 after acquiring an additional 58,081 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

