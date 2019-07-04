$14.50 Million in Sales Expected for Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2019 // Comments off

Brokerages forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) will announce sales of $14.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.13 million and the lowest is $14.16 million. Community Healthcare Trust posted sales of $12.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year sales of $59.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $56.22 million to $62.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $70.88 million, with estimates ranging from $58.43 million to $80.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 1.45%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHCT. Sandler O’Neill cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.05 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Healthcare Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.84.

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,366. The stock has a market cap of $760.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.43. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $40.65.

In other Community Healthcare Trust news, Director Horn R. Lawrence Van sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $152,960.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,627.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHCT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 16,087 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,853,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,252,000 after acquiring an additional 58,081 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT)

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.