$125.73 Million in Sales Expected for Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) to post $125.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $126.96 million and the lowest is $124.50 million. Holly Energy Partners reported sales of $118.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $525.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $512.50 million to $532.56 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $537.92 million, with estimates ranging from $520.70 million to $548.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 35.92%. The firm had revenue of $134.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut Holly Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.86 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Holly Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.31.

Holly Energy Partners stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.98. The stock had a trading volume of 65,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Holly Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $26.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.72.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 5.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,419 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 3.3% during the first quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 31,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 17.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 19,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. 31.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

