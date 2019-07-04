$1.97 Million in Sales Expected for Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) will report $1.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $600,000.00. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full-year sales of $9.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 million to $13.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $21.27 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $30.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kindred Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $30.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 219.8% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 32,649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,382,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,140,000 after acquiring an additional 32,834 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,843,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,187,000 after acquiring an additional 14,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIN traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.44. 65,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a current ratio of 9.10. Kindred Biosciences has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $15.75. The company has a market cap of $329.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.21.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

