-$0.72 EPS Expected for OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.72) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for OptiNose’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.75) and the highest is ($0.69). OptiNose reported earnings of ($0.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full-year earnings of ($2.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($2.80). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($1.77). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover OptiNose.

Get OptiNose alerts:

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.01. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 983.22% and a negative return on equity of 81.04%. The company had revenue of $4.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 target price on shares of OptiNose and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of OptiNose to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the 4th quarter worth $493,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Broadfin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,406,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 242,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 38,842 shares during the period. Finally, Foresite Capital Management IV LLC lifted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC now owns 1,708,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

OPTN stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. OptiNose has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $279.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 6.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.59.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OptiNose (OPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.