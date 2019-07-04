$0.11 EPS Expected for On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) This Quarter

Analysts expect On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) to report $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for On Deck Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.13. On Deck Capital posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that On Deck Capital will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for On Deck Capital.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $110.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.23 million. On Deck Capital had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on ONDK. ValuEngine lowered shares of On Deck Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of On Deck Capital in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens set a $6.00 price target on shares of On Deck Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley set a $9.00 price target on shares of On Deck Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of On Deck Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. On Deck Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.86.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of On Deck Capital by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of On Deck Capital in the first quarter valued at $42,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of On Deck Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of On Deck Capital by 1,079.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 10,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of On Deck Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONDK stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,048. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.27. The company has a current ratio of 16.87, a quick ratio of 16.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.86. On Deck Capital has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $9.41.

On Deck Capital Company Profile

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

