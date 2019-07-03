Zytronic PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 7.60 (LON:ZYT)

Zytronic PLC (LON:ZYT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.60 ($0.10) per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON ZYT opened at GBX 229 ($2.99) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 238.80. The company has a quick ratio of 8.85, a current ratio of 11.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Zytronic has a 12-month low of GBX 210 ($2.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 529.85 ($6.92). The stock has a market capitalization of $36.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45.

Zytronic Company Profile

Zytronic plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures interactive touch sensor products. It offers a range of secure encrypted touch sensors in transactional kiosks, curved interactive surfaces for casino cabinets, and rugged anti-microbial glass touch screens for leisure, digital signage, retail, surfaces, banking, and industrial applications.

