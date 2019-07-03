Zurcoin (ZUR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $15.00

Zurcoin (CURRENCY:ZUR) traded up 61.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. In the last week, Zurcoin has traded down 24.8% against the dollar. Zurcoin has a market capitalization of $41,806.00 and $15.00 worth of Zurcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zurcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zurcoin Coin Profile

Zurcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 30th, 2013. Zurcoin’s total supply is 87,653,034 coins. Zurcoin’s official website is zurcoin.org

Zurcoin Coin Trading

Zurcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zurcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zurcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zurcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

