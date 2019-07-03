Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.22

Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.22 and last traded at $22.22, with a volume of 440 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.18.

Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

