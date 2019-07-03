Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) Insider Sandra Mays Sells 3,395 Shares

Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) insider Sandra Mays sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $112,204.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,000.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:ZAYO traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $33.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,140,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,481,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.78. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.36, a P/E/G ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.77. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $39.66.

Get Zayo Group alerts:

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Zayo Group had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $647.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Zayo Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZAYO. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Zayo Group by 138.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zayo Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Zayo Group by 28.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zayo Group by 1,618.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zayo Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair lowered Zayo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cowen lowered Zayo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks lowered Zayo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Zayo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Zayo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.02.

Zayo Group Company Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

Featured Article: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Zayo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zayo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.