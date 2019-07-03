Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) to Buy

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 price objective on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.63% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Although shares of DICK’S Sporting lagged the industry in the past year, a robust earnings trend and upbeat outlook drive optimism. Notably, the company has reported positive earnings surprise in six of the last seven quarters, with a beat in first-quarter fiscal 2019. Further, the company’s merchandising strategy and omni-channel efforts bode well. It is also poised to gain from the removal of the hunt category from its stores, which is likely to boost comps. Driven by these efforts, the company raised its earnings view for fiscal 2019. However, higher shipping and fulfillment costs stemming from strong e-commerce growth as well as inflationary headwinds driving the freight costs remain a threat to margins. Further, the increase of tariffs on imports from China from 10% to 25% is likely to hurt profitability in the near term.”

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DKS. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America set a $40.00 target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.13.

DKS stock opened at $34.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.12. Dicks Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $29.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.21. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.59.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,725 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 149,344 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $5,497,000 after acquiring an additional 63,527 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 214,976 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $7,913,000 after acquiring an additional 91,552 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

