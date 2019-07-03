Zacks Investment Research Reaffirms Sell Rating for Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES)

Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tuesday Morning Corp. is a closeout retailer of upscale home furnishings, gifts and related items in the U.S. They operate their stores during eight annual sales events, while closing them for the remaining weeks of the year. They specialize in first quality, brand name merchandise such as Ralph Lauren bed linens, Waterman pens, Limoges hand-decorated boxes, Steinbach collectible nutcrackers, Steiff stuffed animals, Royal Dalton china and giftware, Farberware cookware, Martex bathtowels, Samsonite luggage, Spode china, Madame Alexander dolls and many others. “

TUES has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley cut shares of Tuesday Morning from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.40 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Tuesday Morning in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tuesday Morning from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Tuesday Morning stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.47 million, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.74. Tuesday Morning has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $210.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.83 million. Tuesday Morning had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tuesday Morning will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Becker bought 25,000 shares of Tuesday Morning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,611,295 shares in the company, valued at $2,610,297.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Becker bought 180,100 shares of Tuesday Morning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $313,374.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,571,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,053.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 259,130 shares of company stock worth $435,859. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Tuesday Morning by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,504,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Tuesday Morning by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tuesday Morning by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 318,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the period. 1060 Capital LLC bought a new position in Tuesday Morning during the 4th quarter worth $1,122,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in Tuesday Morning by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,822,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares during the period. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 719 stores in 40 states.

