Zacks Investment Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for Yext (NYSE:YEXT)

Zacks Investment Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Yext, Inc. provides digital media technology services. It offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management. The Company provides Yext Knowledge Engine. It serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology industries. Yext, Inc. is based in New York. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Yext from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yext from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Shares of NYSE YEXT opened at $20.36 on Friday. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Yext had a negative net margin of 32.59% and a negative return on equity of 68.88%. The business had revenue of $68.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yext news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $204,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $666,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,149,415 shares of company stock valued at $23,684,915. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Yext by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 38,006 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter worth $187,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,810,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,285,000 after acquiring an additional 588,161 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 940,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,970,000 after acquiring an additional 17,315 shares during the last quarter. 57.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

