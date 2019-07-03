Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) to Sell

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EDAP TMS S.A. develops, produces, markets and distributes minimally invasive medical devices, primarily for the treatment of urological diseases. They currently produce and market devices for treatment of benign prostate hyperplasia and urinary tract stones. They are also developing a third range of products for minimally invasive destruction of certain types of tumors. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EDAP. ValuEngine upgraded Edap Tms from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price target on Edap Tms and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Edap Tms from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDAP opened at $2.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Edap Tms has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $5.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.00 and a beta of 1.94.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $11.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edap Tms will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Edap Tms stock. Fosun International Ltd lifted its position in Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 114,342 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd owned about 1.25% of Edap Tms worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

