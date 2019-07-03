Zacks: GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) Given $9.75 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) has been given an average broker rating score of 2.17 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $9.75 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.21 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S an industry rank of 101 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

AVAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of AVAL traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $7.89. The stock had a trading volume of 94,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.35. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $8.51.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 867,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 582,527 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 8,199,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,377,000 after acquiring an additional 546,074 shares during the period. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 561,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 240,308 shares during the period. 17.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

