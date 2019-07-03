Zacks: Brokerages Expect Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) to Post $0.83 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) to report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Realogy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Realogy reported earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Realogy will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Realogy.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67). Realogy had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

RLGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Realogy to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Compass Point cut shares of Realogy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays set a $9.00 price target on shares of Realogy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Realogy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Realogy has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Shares of NYSE RLGY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.42. The company had a trading volume of 69,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,342,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Realogy has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $24.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.28. The firm has a market cap of $784.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.71.

In other news, CEO Ryan M. Schneider bought 119,300 shares of Realogy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $999,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,956,137.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLGY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Realogy by 165.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 121,488 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Realogy by 7.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,269,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,178 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Realogy by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 38,265 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Realogy by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 816,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,983,000 after acquiring an additional 385,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Realogy by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

