Zacks: Brokerages Expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) to report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.20. MaxLinear reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MaxLinear.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $84.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MXL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on MaxLinear in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Roth Capital dropped their target price on MaxLinear from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

In other MaxLinear news, VP Michael J. Lachance sold 36,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $789,575.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Lachance sold 3,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $76,540.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,802.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,082,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,850,000 after acquiring an additional 90,933 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,901,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,131,000 after acquiring an additional 99,190 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,816,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,769,000 after acquiring an additional 469,445 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,111,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,431,000 after acquiring an additional 40,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,892,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,304,000 after acquiring an additional 145,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

MXL stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.05. 3,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.29. MaxLinear has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MaxLinear (MXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.