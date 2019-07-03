Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $207.87 Million

Brokerages forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) will report $207.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $205.70 million and the highest is $211.30 million. Marten Transport posted sales of $197.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full year sales of $837.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $828.10 million to $847.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $877.13 million, with estimates ranging from $859.40 million to $897.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marten Transport.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.60 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

MRTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 target price on shares of Marten Transport and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $127,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,398.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,143,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,464,000 after purchasing an additional 288,817 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,563,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,891,000 after purchasing an additional 42,170 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,220,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,583,000 after purchasing an additional 130,855 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,379,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,354,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,935,000 after purchasing an additional 398,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

MRTN traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $17.96. The company had a trading volume of 97,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,633. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.24. The stock has a market cap of $991.18 million, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.51. Marten Transport has a one year low of $15.39 and a one year high of $24.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.00%.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

