Zacks: Brokerages Expect CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) to Post -$0.37 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.34). CymaBay Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($0.91). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CymaBay Therapeutics.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James set a $18.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

CBAY stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $7.09. 251,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 18.66 and a current ratio of 18.66. The firm has a market cap of $482.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.26. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $14.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vivo Capital LLC grew its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 2,056,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,304,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,589,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 215,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 90,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresite Capital Management IV LLC grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC now owns 2,631,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,708,000 after buying an additional 607,889 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

