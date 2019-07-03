Zacks: Brokerages Expect ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $972.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) will report sales of $972.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for ASGN’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $971.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $973.10 million. ASGN reported sales of $878.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ASGN will report full year sales of $3.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). ASGN had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $923.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. ASGN’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ASGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ASGN in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of ASGN in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ASGN from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.13.

Shares of ASGN traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.14. 381,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,230. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. ASGN has a 12 month low of $50.33 and a 12 month high of $94.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ASGN by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 4,740.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 106,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 104,139 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 604,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,402,000 after acquiring an additional 90,732 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ASGN by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ASGN by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

