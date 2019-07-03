Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.47 Million

Brokerages expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) will post sales of $54.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.00 million to $56.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $47.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $219.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $217.00 million to $225.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $272.80 million, with estimates ranging from $241.00 million to $326.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vanda Pharmaceuticals.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $47.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.74 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 10.92%. Vanda Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VNDA shares. BidaskClub lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 target price on Vanda Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.63.

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.06. 451,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,698. The company has a market capitalization of $736.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.42. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $33.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.79.

In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 72,872 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $1,117,856.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,276,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,579,101.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNDA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 530,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,867,000 after acquiring an additional 270,795 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 626,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after acquiring an additional 181,237 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,651,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 371,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 121,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 255,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 121,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

