Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.01 Million

Brokerages predict that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) will post $46.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.99 million and the highest is $46.03 million. Safe Bulkers posted sales of $47.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full year sales of $181.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $181.00 million to $182.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $224.28 million, with estimates ranging from $206.99 million to $241.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $48.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.69 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 13.56%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine cut Safe Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SB. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 284.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,971 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 79,168 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,667,754 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 69,107 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 295,617 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 35,228 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,319 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 34,889 shares during the period. 16.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Safe Bulkers stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $1.72. 179,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,002. The stock has a market cap of $168.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.51. Safe Bulkers has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons.

