Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $398.39 Million

Equities analysts expect Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to post $398.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $408.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $393.20 million. Phillips 66 Partners posted sales of $354.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.55 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 47.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS.

PSXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.27.

Shares of NYSE:PSXP traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.88. 217,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,121. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.04. Phillips 66 Partners has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $55.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.44.

In other news, VP Kevin J. Mitchell bought 2,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.14 per share, with a total value of $130,270.14. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,270.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin J. Mitchell bought 7,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.50 per share, with a total value of $356,426.50. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ffcm LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 100.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the first quarter worth $47,000. 43.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

