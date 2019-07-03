Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN) to Announce -$0.76 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN) to announce ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Neon Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.66). Neon Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($7.84) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neon Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($1.83). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.26) to ($1.96). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Neon Therapeutics.

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.03).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho set a $21.00 price objective on Neon Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Neon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Neon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Neon Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Neon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 100.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Neon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Neon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTGN traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $4.52. The stock had a trading volume of 371 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 7.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.96. Neon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $13.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.04 million and a P/E ratio of -0.80.

About Neon Therapeutics

Neon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

