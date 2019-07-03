Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) to Announce $0.80 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) will announce $0.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.79. Great Western Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.78 million. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 9.75%. Great Western Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $685,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 181,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 99.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GWB traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.50. 1,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,398. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.65. Great Western Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.52 and a 52 week high of $44.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

