Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) to announce $0.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, September 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $363.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLAY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.14.

Shares of PLAY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.19. 15,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,523,020. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $38.76 and a fifty-two week high of $67.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 20.48%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Griffith bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.32 per share, with a total value of $196,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,977.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $573,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,908. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,635 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,355. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.